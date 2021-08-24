Zimbabwe: Zambia Has Set New Standards for Zimbabwe - Chamisa

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says the recently held elections in neighbouring Zambia have shown that Africa as a continent is capable of running credible elections.

He was speaking in an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation Monday ahead of the inauguration this Tuesday of Zambia's new president, Hakainde Hichilema.

"It has reminded us that institutions matter. Democracy is not about individuals but recognising the choice of citizens. The key is institutions accepting and supporting those choices. If they work, good, if they don't, the people will say no, let's give others a chance," said Chamisa.

"We have shown that we are a continent that has standards. A continent that has rules, a continent that is capable of running credible elections and Zambia has just shown us that is possible," he said.

"Zambia has done what Zimbabwe has been failing to do. We are seeing the triumph of strong institutions ahead of strong men. We are seeing the triumph of big ideas ahead of big men. What I am seeing in Zambia is what we would want to see in Zimbabwe. What we would like to see in SADC and on the African continent where citizens have the right to define the destiny of their nation."

Added Chamisa: "Where citizens are able to vote in a free and fair election and state institutions to honour, respect and validate the will of the people.

"So, Zambia has been a good example and we know that it started with Malawi. It has been this fresh breeze that has been blowing within the region and we hope that it will continue to engulf and galvanise.

"We are beginning to see cascading of this very positive wave of the African continent As you are aware, the African continent is a continent of values, a continent of ideals, a continent of the liberation promise. So, we are built on the foundation of our liberation founding fathers those who liberated this great continent Kwame Nkrumahs, Nelson Mandelas, and then clear leaders like Julius Nyerere. They had a vision and that vision was to see Africa being able to articulate a future a common future for itself."

"So we are building on that liberation promise, but for that liberation promise to be punctuated, to be continued and also to be elevated, there has to be a democratic process. The transformation process that comes with structural changes, that comes with institutional changes but also entrenching this fundamental hole of institutions not to temper with the will of the people.

"We want to see the bullet moving away from invalidating the power of the ballot. We want to see the will of the people being respected so that we do not have the elite roughshod on the citizens like what we have seen here in Zimbabwe, where people vote but they are punished for voting. There are also manipulated in terms of the outcome so that can only be a way of strengthening institutions but like regional bodies."

"So, we need to make sure SADC plays its important role not to side with a club of those who would want to manipulate the will of the people, but to side with the people.

"Look at what happened in Malawi, SADC had endorsed the Malawian election, but the institutions within Malawi itself invalidated that the vote was an invalid one there had been that tapering of the election results.

"We want to see strong institutions coming in, kicking in to support the citizens, to support the will of the people, to support the verdict that people would have given on a particular election," said Chamisa.