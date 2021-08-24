Guinea Bissau: Bissau Guinean Farmers Meet National Farmer Platform

23 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

National Farmers Platform office The Gambia, Family Farming Organization Coordinating Office in The Gambia and counterpart from Guinea Bissau Farmer Organization recently organized a press briefing on their mission to The Gambia.

The delegation from Guinea Bissau is currently in The Gambia to see possible ways of signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Farmer organisations in The Gambia.

The objective of the mission was to also see how to collaborate with farmer organisations in The Gambia in the area of farming production, trade among other areas geared towards promoting regional integration and free movement of goods and people in the sub-region.

Speaking during a press conference held at National Farmer Platform office in Brikama,Sherifo Bojang, National Famer Platform president expressed appreciation over the visit of the Bissau Farmers delegation to The Gambia. He noted that the visit was long overdue because there is the need for farmers to expand and exchange markets within the corridors of West Africa.

According to Mr. Bojang, he has no doubt that the agreement will be signed to ensure smooth operation and better partnership between the two countries.

Muhamed Fayekeh, National Coordinator United Nations Decade for Family Farming office, The Gambia highlighted the essential cooperation that the two farmer organisations plan to sign, saying it will include trade, agriculture, tourism, regional integration, exchange of products such as honey, soap, palm seedlings, and palm oil.

He advised both sides to honour the agreement seriously when signed.

The delegation first visited the Ministry of Trade, then the Ministry of Agriculture, National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) and finally the National Famer Platform office.

