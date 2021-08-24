Gambia: Foday Trawally Joins Paide in Estonia

Gambian international player Foday Trawally has joined Estonian topflight side, Paide Linnameeskond.

The 20-year-old signed a deal with the Estonia Meistriliiga after leaving Danish championship club Vejle BK U-19 on Thursday.

The Bundung-born player first signed a professional contract with Vejle BK U-19 side from Fortune FC in 2019.

Foday Trawally, is younger brother to Scorpions attacker, Bubacarr 'Steve' Trawally, who plays for Ajman Club in the Arabian Gulf League.

Foday made his debut for Paide Linnameeskond U-21 team during their 4-0 thumping over Tammeka during the Esiliiga A league game played on Thursday.

"Foday is a young talented Gambian player who has every opportunity to prove himself and succeed in Estonia, and good role models already exist in the form of Alassana Jatta and Muhammed Sanneh," said Paide Sports Director Gert Kams.

Foday Trawally said: "I am very pleased to join this great club, which has shown so many success stories in developing young players in recent years. I have watched how well my compatriots have done here, and that is a great motivation for me. For my part, I promise to give my best to the club so that the fans can rejoice and the team can achieve the set goals."

