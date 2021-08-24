Gambia Paralympic Team Arrives in Games Village

23 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Hagie Drammeh

Japan — With just few days to the opening for the 2020 Paralympics, Gambia's 5-man delegation has safely arrived in Japan and has settled in the games village.

Team Gambia was received in Tokyo, by the Chef de Mission, Sulayman Colley on Friday 20th August 2021. They are camped at pot 4 block 5 with other countries in the same building.

Speaking to the team on Friday evening, the Chef de mission admonished the two athletes to represent The Gambia in the best of their abilities with decent performances.

The environment is a bit strange for both athletes who will be competing for the first time in the Paralympics Games.

The 16th summer Paralympics Games is scheduled to start on Tuesday 24th August 2021, with a mind-blowing opening ceremony which will be done by Emperor Naruhito, at the Olympics Stadium in Tokyo.

About 4,521 athletes will be competing in 540 events in 22 sports across different venues with the games set to last for 2 weeks, without spectators due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Japan.

