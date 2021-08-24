Gambia: Crab Island Skills Centre to Operate Mid-September

Ousman Sillah, National Assembly Member for Banjul North on Friday spoke to GRTS' 'This Morning' show and confirmed that gentrified Crab Island that will be turned into technical skills Centre is expected to operate mid-September 2021.

The Banjul North lawmaker stated that as National Assembly Member, he has a responsibility of law making, serve as an oversight on government processes, and to serve his people.

"The project will not only benefit the residents of Banjul North but it is a national institution that will provide services to people who need it. The initiative is meant for young people between the ages of 16 and 35, who need skills and are out of school or do not have employment."

Sillah said it is something he felt doing because it was a need to cater for young people who are on the streets playing without engaging in anything meaningful. He added that the project is supported by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and other partners who would be identified in the course of the interview. As a leader, Hon. Sillah felt something needed to be done to address self-need in terms of skills and employment creation for young people.

"Almost everything is complete. The rehabilitation of the building is done and ready to use and it was supported by MRC Holland through the ministry. They also help in providing furniture for all the classrooms. The Turkish intervention and its coordinating agency PICA, have also supported, providing equipment for the course areas we tend to offer. We are ready to offer seven-course areas on technical skills."

He confirmed that by end of this month, they would start giving out invitations for the beneficiaries to apply while adding that they are expected to start the training before the middle of September and for a beginning, they will start with about three to four courses in order to assess the process.

He continued that the International Trade Centre (ITC) is ready to provide funding for the start by paying the fees for the trainees.

"The trainees will be provided with level one certificate after the end of the training and the maximum duration of the courses is nine months and the minimum is six months. The institution will look for more partners to accompany people who want to operate their own skills after the training by providing them the basic tools."