Gambia: Five Gambian Journalists Receive Prestigious Awards From Anadolu News Agency

Anadolu News Agency in Turkey on Tuesday 17 August 2021 awarded five Gambian journalists with prestigious awards.

The awards came after the journalists completed a one-week online zoom media training on "Online New Generation Journalism Basic and Advanced Training Program.

The journalists received two prestigious certificates each after completing their one-week training course on basic and advanced training on "Online New Generation Journalism Training.

Over ninety-eight (98) journalists across the continent took part in the international media training.

The virtual sessions were hosted by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), in collaboration with AnadoluNews Agency, a News Academy in Turkey. The five (5) awardees are Niumi FM's General Manager (GM), Ousman A. Marong, Modou Touray of Brikama FM B, Ousainou J. Sawaneh of The Daily Newspaper, Dawda Baldeh also of The Daily Newspaper and Sheriff Saidykhan, Sub-editor Niumi FM.

The toolkit presentation was held at the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Banjul office. Recent developments in the media sector as well as current affairs were part of the topics discussed.

"The program benefited trained journalists and we hope for its continuation. I advise media personnel to keep seeking knowledge to broaden their horizon. Journalism is all about reading and researching. Little knowledge is dangerous and as journalists, if you want to know it all you should read it all," said Niumi FM boss Ousman A. Marong.

Modou Touray, admin manager at Brikama FMB said: "It was an opportunity for me to face international journalists with whom I have learned a lot together. We have learned a lot through exchanged ideas and experiences. I was opportune to be introduced to the principles of a new generation for the first time. As technology is advancing daily, it is important for me as a journalist to learn new things".

Ousainou J. Sawaneh, a senior reporter with The Daily Newspaper said he was very happy to connect with over 98 media workers from 24th countries across the globe.

He thanked the Turkish's Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), and Anadolu News Agency's Academy of Turkey for the training.