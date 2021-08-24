Gambia: GCAA Denies Airport Leakage Rumour

23 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

In the past days, most Gambians shared a picture of a flooded Banjul International Airport terminal after a heavy downpour. However, the spokesperson of Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lamin Dibba, has denied the rumour, saying it is meant to spread false information and mislead the public.

The airport was renovated last year, which involved an exhaustive overhaul of the terminal building, including the expansion of the structure and provision of more services that cost in excess of $14 million.

The works included renovations to the ceiling, floors, and expansion of both the arrival and departure areas.

Speaking to QTV News, Dibba stated that the country is used to experiencing yearly heavy downpour in the month of August and it's natural to have splurges of water in big buildings.

"Since the airport was reconstructed and refurbished over the recent period, we have never witnessed flooding. Whatever the story was in the social media, is more than wakening of the public with the negative part or whatever they were thinking."

