Gambia: Giboro Koto, Faraba Sutu Share Spoils in Kombo East Inter-Village Tourney

Giboro Koto and Faraba Sutu on Friday shared spoils in the on-going 2021-2022 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament.

Both sides played a goalless draw at the Giboro Koto Football Field to share the spoils in the annual Kombo East District inter-village biggest football fiesta.

Giboro Koto and Faraba Sutu secured 1 point each after their goalless draw in their opening group match.

Both villages will scuffle to win their remaining group matches to snatch qualification to the quarterfinal of the 2021-2022 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament.