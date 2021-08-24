Gambia: Giboro Koto, Faraba Sutu Share Spoils in Kombo East Inter-Village Tourney

23 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe And Modou Lamin Jallow

Giboro Koto and Faraba Sutu on Friday shared spoils in the on-going 2021-2022 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament.

Both sides played a goalless draw at the Giboro Koto Football Field to share the spoils in the annual Kombo East District inter-village biggest football fiesta.

Giboro Koto and Faraba Sutu secured 1 point each after their goalless draw in their opening group match.

Both villages will scuffle to win their remaining group matches to snatch qualification to the quarterfinal of the 2021-2022 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X