Gambia: 'Fare Increment Should Be Discussed With Concerned Stakeholders'

Following recent threats by The Gambia Transport Union for government to meet certain demands or they stage a sit down strike, Kebba Masaneh Ceesay, Chairman of The Gambia Trade Union Bureau (GamTUB) has said that the increment of transport fares should be discussed with relevant stakeholders, rather than stage a sit down strike.

The GamTUB Chairman made these remarks in an interview with The Point last Thursday at his office.

He said drivers always talk about fare incensement, but never advocate for their salary increment or their life insurance.

He said these affect them indirectly, adding that whatever the case maybe, they should wait until when they are invited by government or stakeholders.

"As much as we want to add more money for vehicle owners, we also have to consider commuters who are not financially strong," he stated.

"Our bureau is a combination of several trade unions, including The Gambia Transport, Food and Agricultural Workers Union, among others who are also stakeholders in the transport sub sector," he said.

According to him, they have in the past made proposals for a systematic increase of fares whenever fuel increases and send it to the ministry but they never looked at it.

Mr Ceesay said he will not advise any driver to go on a sit down strike, but will rather engage government to reduce the fuel price to suit drivers.

"They should be advocating for legislation, so that when they retire, they can earn something," he also advised them.