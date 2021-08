Registration for the 2021-2022 Gunjur nawetan qualifiers has opened. The registration fee for this year's Gunjur nawetan qualifiers is pegged at D5,000 per team.

The deadline for registration is Thursday 26 August 2021.

Black Panthers FC, Sunderland FC, Martin Football Academy and White Croc Football Academy were all relegated after their woeful performance in the 2019-2020 Gunjur nawetan.