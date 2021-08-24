Malawi: Truck Driver Arrested for Obstructing Presidential Convoy in Mzimba

24 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Police in the Northern Region have arrested a truck driver for Nangaunozge Building Contractors, Lusungu Chirwa, for allegedly obstructing President Lazarus Chakwera's convoy in Mzimba district.

Chirwa said to have obstructed the presidential convoy on Sunday evening at Kadikechi Trading Centre in Mzimba along the M1 Road.

The National Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera, confirmed the development, saying Chirwa did not have a driver's license at the time of his arrest.

"He is at Mzuzu police station together with his truck," said Kadadzera.

The suspect will appear before the court soon.

President Chakwera was in Mzuzu on Sunday where he attended the 25th Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Anglican Diocese of the Northern Malawi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X