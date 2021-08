Before 2016 Many Billionaires in the Gambia had to rely on the state protection. Henc they support the ruling party.

After 2016 different political forces came close to power and many Billionaires are now taking interest in politics. It is not certain who among them would want leaders who will serve the whole Gambia or just to serve they interest.

Nevertheless, it is very apparent that if the people fail to take charge of their destiny money will decide it for them.