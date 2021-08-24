Gambia: Reaction to Porg's Plan to Work With Parliamentarians

Dr Samba Danjo, head of Perai Tenda Health Post, has lamented that the lack of mobility is posing a serious challenge to their responsibility of delivering health services to the people in the area.

Dr Danjo said this on Saturday 21st August 2021, during a meeting with officials of Ebou Mala's Children Charitable Foundation (EMCCF).

"The facility is in dire need of a labour room, toilet facility and water supply. We also have some officials who are volunteering to serve the facility and they are without salaries. When we have patients who are in critical conditions and they require referral, we don't have the mobility to refer them to the hospital in Basse," he said.

"In such referral situations, I am compelled to call on the Fatoto and Garawol hospitals to help me with their ambulances to do such referrals. All these are challenges that are posing challenges to our health care service delivery. We are also challenged with essential drugs and dressing equipment."

Dr Danjo reiterated that the health post is in dire need of support of all kinds, adding that it is the only health facility across the length and breadth of Tumana district, serving a population of 13000 people. He also told the visiting officials that prior to their donation to the facility, their result assessment report shows that the facility has achieved 59 percent of its service delivery target, and that after receiving the donated items from the foundation, their performance has increased to 94 percent.

The doctor also thanked the officials of the foundation. He called on the authorities to urgently help them with an ambulance to ensure the smooth execution of their work

Deputy Chairperson of the Hospital Management Committee, Maimuna Jawo, expressed similar constraints they are grappling with at the facility. She nonetheless appealed to the ECCMF officials to help them with a skill acquisition center, where youth can acquire skills and be self-employed.

Makamang Sanuwo, the Alikalo of Perai Tenda village, expressed gratitude to the officials of the foundation for the humanitarian support they have been rendering to the health facility. Sanuwo stated that since the establishment of the health post, the ordeals they used to encounter in search of medical service has been drastically reduced.

Tatai Fatty, on behalf of the youth of Tumana, recalled that prior to the establishment of the facility, they used to pay exorbitant s fees on medical services, saying their pregnant women used to deliver on their way to the Basse Health Center. Fatty however said that after the establishment of the facility, those problems no longer exist. He said the facility is delivering those vital health services to the people in the area.

Fatou Bah, an official of the EMCCF, told the people of Perai that their concerns have been noted and assured them that when they go back, they will look into those concerns with the objective of addressing them.

"We have seen the places and the needs of the community. When we go back, we will try our best to support as much as we can," she said.

Group picture at the health facility

The National Assembly Member for Tumana, Foday NM Drammeh, told the gathering that the support the EMCCF has provided to the facility will benefit both the present and future generations.

Foday said their support aims to ensure accessible, effective, efficient and affordable healthcare service delivery to the people in the area.

Meanwhile, the visit of the EMCCF officials came following the donation they extended to the facility. They included hospital beds, dressing materials, among others.