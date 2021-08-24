Africa: Harambee Stars Coach Mulee Names Team for World Cup Qualifiers

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has named a provisional squad of 36 players ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda.

The tactician has maintained most of the players that played the Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches against Egypt and Togo, with a few new inclusions.

Mulee has named midfielder Richard Odada in the squad, the youngster having impressed during his stint in Serbia. Also handed a place in the team is second tier midfielder Enock Momanyi who plies his trade with National Super League leaders FC Talanta.

Defender Frank Odhiambo, 19, has been handed his first ever senior team call up after impressing for his club as well as the Under-23 team at the CECAFA Challenge Cup.

League leaders Tusker FC's captain Eugene Asike has been handed a recall into the national team for the first time in almost seven years after impressing in the brewers' title hunt this season.

Local-based players report for camp on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, while their foreign-based counterparts are expected to start arriving from Monday, August 30, 2021.

Harambee Stars play Uganda at 3pm on September 2, 2021, at Nyayo Stadium, after which they will travel to face Rwanda September 5, 2021 in KIgali.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Brandon Obiero (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders

Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Nashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Siraj Mohammed (Bandari, Kenya), Clyde Senaji (AFC Leopards, ), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bolton Omwenga (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders

Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Enock Momanyi (FC Talanta, Kenya), Jackson Macharia (Tusker, Kenya), Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden) Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia, Kenya).