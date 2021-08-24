Africa: Nigeria Coach - 'We Have a Difficult Group With Egypt'

Facing "Salah's Gang" for their first match of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 ™ is a scenario the Nigeria Super Eagles could have done without. However, the draw decided otherwise, and Nigeria will face Egypt on January 11, 2022 at the Roumdé-Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

A game that heralds a tough group campaign for the Super Eagles, according to Head coach Gernot Rohr.

Drawn in group D, Nigeria, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan will all be in the same boat during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations scheduled in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022 .

Garoua, capital of the North region in Cameroon, will host the group matches of the four teams. The Roumdé-Adjia stadium, with a capacity of 30,000 seats, was renovated for the occasion. The enclosure regularly hosts the matches of Coton Sport de Garoua in the national league and in CAF interclub competitions.

The match between Nigeria and Egypt is probably the most uncertain. "We have a difficult group with Egypt that we have to face from the start on January 11 in Garoua," said Gernot Rohr after the draw ceremony on August 17 in Yaounde.

The Pharaohs were sent off early (Round of 16) from the Africa Cup of Nations they hosted on their land in 2019; while the unexpected Super Eagles were sublimated throughout the games to clinch the bronze medal.

Which of the two teams will take the lead from the start of the 2021 edition? The question remains unresolved.

Before the big party of African football, the coaches are careful and Rohr is no exception. While Nigeria and Egypt are announced as Group D favorites, the fact remains that all opponents have merit. "Guinea-Bissau may be an 'offsider' team, but it's a good steam," Rohr warned. "Sudan is trained by a French technician [Hubert Velud] whom I know well. He did a great job. So all the matches will be difficult," he added.

After Egypt, Nigeria will face Sudan on January 15 and Guinea-Bissau on January 19, 2022 in Garoua.