Western Sahara: Attempt to Physically Liquidate Activist Sultana Khia 'A Crime That Displays Ugly Face of Occupation Regime'

23 August 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shahid Al Hafed — Sahrawi Committee for Human Rights strongly condemned the "cowardly" attack on Sahrawi activist Sultana Khaya and her family on Sunday by Moroccan repressive forces who tried to physically liquidate her, calling it a "crime that displays the ugly face of the occupation regime".

The Committee called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to take "urgent steps" to ensure the security and safety of unarmed Sahrawi citizens and to urgently send a medical mission to the city of Boujdour to examine the ongoing violations of the international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions against Sultana Khaya family.

The Committee urged Saharawis and the International Solidarity Movement for "urgent action and solidarity" with the family of activist Sultana Khaya.

Sultana Khaya, who is under home arrest, affirmed several times to the Algerian Press Service "The brutal assault on Sahrawi activist Sultana Khaya by Moroccan police agents at her home, in the occupied city of Boujdour, showing Morocco's violent campaign of repression in the occupied Sahrawi territories."

Regarding the last aggression, Sultana Khaya said that "Moroccan security forces have clearly threatened me with death if I continue to express my political positions and break the occupation authorities' attempt to obscure the Sahrawi issue in the occupied cities". (SPS)

062

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X