Morocco: Royal Navy Assists 438 Candidates for Illegal Migration in Mediterranean and Atlantic

Rabat — The Royal Navy units operating in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic have rescued, during the period from August 19 to 23, 2021, 438 candidates for illegal migration, mostly Sub-Saharans in addition to three Bangladeshi nationals and a Turkish one, who were experiencing difficulties aboard various inflatable boats, a military source said.

The rescued people received first aid on board units of the Royal Navy, before they were brought back safe and sound to the closest ports of the Kingdom and handed over to the Royal Gendarmerie for customary procedures, the same source added.