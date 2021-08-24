Gambia: Team Rhino, Steve Biko Promoted to GFF 1st Division League

Team Rhino and Steve Biko have booked their places into The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 1st Division League following their playoff wins over Gunjur and Jam City respectively.

Wellingara-based side, Team Rhino gained promotion to the first division league after defeating Gunjur United 2-1 in an early promotion encounter played at the Independence Stadium on Wednesday.

Goals from Alagie Sallah and Buba Hydara earned Team Rhino a memorable win and promotion into Gambia's topflight football next season.

Team Rhino gained a playoff spot after finishing 5th position with 50 in the Second Division League, while Gunjur United finished 4th position with 51 points.

Steve Biko returned to Gambia's topflight league after thumping Jam City 4-0 in the second playoff encounter played at the Independence stadium on the same day (Wednesday).

Adama Bojang alias Ado and Modou Lamin Marong alias Ballack both scored a brace (2 goals) to help Steve Biko return to the country's topflight football next season.

Giant Killers, Steve Biko gained a playoff spot after finishing 6th position with 48 points in the Second Division League. Jam City finished 3rd position with 52 points.

Meanwhile, four teams have now gained promotion to the first division league next season following the expansion of the First Division League to 16 teams. Coastal City Boys, Gunjur United and the Jambajelly-based team, Jam City will again ply their trades in the second division league football next season.

Earlier, Falcons FC, champions of the Division 2 League and Second place occupants Samger FC both gained promotion to the First Division League after finishing as the top two.