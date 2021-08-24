Uganda: After Cecafa, UPL Titles, Express FC Eye Uganda Cup

The Express Football Club miracle continues. The Red Eagles machine is simply unstoppable.

Three years ago, the club survived relegation by a whisker. An Alfred Leku winner against Masavu preserved their topflight status. The club was destined for the Fufa Big League, a drop which would have been a huge embarrassment for an institution steeped in history.

But today, Express are not just Uganda Premier League champions. They are champions of Uganda, and champions of the East and Central Africa region. But most importantly, they are in strong running to complete an historic UPL, Cecafa and Stanbic Uganda Cup treble.

Credit must be given where it's due. Coach Wasswa Bbosa has done a tremendous job in cajoling the team into a squad of champions and winners. When Bbosa took over the reign, he inherited a team low on morale and confidence. George Ssemwogerere had failed spectacularly at Wankulukuku.

Before him, Kefa Kisala had also been proved out of his depth for the job. Express needed a man who could rebuild the squad, make the players believe and then make them compete. To say Bbosa has succeeded would be putting it mildly. He has been exceptional.

Bbosa is a players' coach; he is a man whose style endears him to his footballers. Bbosa is not a theorist; he is a practical man. He is not articulate in the Queen's language. He is not as eloquent as, say, Mike Mutebi. But what is important is that he communicates the language that footballers grasp well.

Because ultimately, Express fans want results. Not good English. Bbosa's shrewdness in the market has seen him resuscitate careers of players whose futures in the UPL looked bleak.

Attacking midfielder Godfrey Lwesibawa has been a man reborn at Wankulukuku while Muzamir Mutyaba, who was lured from KCCA, has finally become the player the Red Eagles saw when interesting him into a switch from yellow to red. But Bbosa has not been a one-man show.

The club's chief executive officer Isaac Mwesigwa has been a secret star performer. Empowered by club chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Mwesigwa has given the club's structural organisation and secretariat a 21st century outlook in under two years.

The players' dietary regime is strictly adhered to in line with the feeding necessitated for a modern sports team while the CEO's relationship with the coach is a very formidable one.

Mwesigwa has allowed departments semi-autonomous status and Express today enjoy one of the best communications, marketing and sponsorship teams. Meanwhile, the backroom staff of Bbosa is full of the club's ex-players, individuals whose DNA is Express and whose presence at training and on the touchline translates into respect from fans and players.

James Odoch, Sam Kawalya and Hassan Mubiru are all former Express stars who have ably supported Bbosa in practice sessions and on match-days.

Another useful acquisition was Daniel Kiwanuka, the former KCCA goalkeeping coach, who has made the goalkeeping position at the club competitive and solid. To win the league, goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga conceded the least number of goals while at the Cecafa Championship, Joel Mutakubwa has been impregnable between the sticks.

Former national female rugby star Helen Buteme has been at gem at enhancing the strength and conditioning of the players while the roles of performance analyst Lewis Ainebyona and kistman Ayub Balyejjusa can't be emphasized enough.

In the communications section, Peter Tabu and Aminah Babirye have ensured information about the club is relayed in real time across all media platforms in print, electronic and on the club's website www.expressfc.co.ug.

Put simply, Express have moved from being a team to a club that has embraced modernity. It is this healthy environment that has allowed mercurial talents like Eric Kambale, Martin Kizza, Murushid Juuko, skipper Enoch Walusimbi, goalkeeper Muwanga, Lwesibawa, Issa Lumu and Mahad Kawooya to thrive.

Kizza was a mid-season acquisition but he has fitted into the unit so well you would be tempted to think he started the season at Express.