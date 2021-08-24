Zimbabwe: Vincent Finishes 17th At Japanese Tourney

24 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN golfer Scott Vincent finished tied in 17th place at the Japanese Tour's Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup at the weekend.

Vincent was one of the stars of the golf tournament at the Olympics where he finished in 16th place.

It was the best performance by a Zimbabwean athlete at the globe's biggest sports showcase.

At the weekend, Vincent finished tied with Kaito Onishi, and Shaun Norris, after rounds of 69, 68, 71 and 71.

He is expected to take part in the KBC Augusta this week.

The tournament was won by Kazuki Higa, who is in his fifth year, as a professional.

He sank six birdies and two bogeys, for his final day score of 68, on Sunday.

Higa finished two shots clear of third round leader, Kunihoro Kamii. Kamii had the consolation of receiving the honorary "Shigeo Nakashima Award," which is presented to the player who performed most aggressively, during the tournament.

Defending Champion Ryo Ishikawa finished tied in 37th place.

