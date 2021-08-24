Zimbabwe: Quick Covid-19 Tips

Stay at Home # Stay Safe # Defeat COVID-19

The Government of Zimbabwe has declared a lockdown over COVID-19 and everyone is required to stay at home. We simply need to adhere to the directives by our certified health authorities and the government as this will help slow down the spread of COVID-19. Staying at home is one of the most effective ways to stay safe.

Staying at home means:

You only go outside for food and health reasons (as you can work from home)

If you go out, stay at least a metre away from other people at all times

Wash your hands as soon as you get home

Do not meet/ visit others, even friends or family.

You can spread the virus even if you don't have symptoms.

Guide on Social Distancing at Food Outlets in Zimbabwe

Queues are a common feature in Zimbabwe especially in supermarkets and other food outlets. It is therefore important to ensure that these outlets do not become sources of COVID-19 transmission. One of the best strategies to prevent transmission is to practice social distancing. Social distancing involves standing or sitting 1 metre away from the next person.

Zimbabwe is currently responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. The public is therefore being encouraged to adopt a number of behaviours that prevent contracting COVID-19. These preventive behaviours include:

Avoid close contact with anyone with a cold or flu-like symptoms

When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with tissue paper or flexed elbow- throw away the tissue immediately and wash hands

Maintain a distance of at least a meter from the next person

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and running water

Source, Ministry of Health and Childcare Zimbabwe