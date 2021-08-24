Zimbabwe: Gmb Receives 860 000t of Grain

Senior Reporter

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has paid farmers $26,2 billion for 863 000 tonnes of grain delivered to the parastatal.

Deliveries to GMB have increased from 135 909 tonnes delivered by farmers during the corresponding period last year.

Good rains and Government support to farmers saw maize production increase by 199 percent from 907 628 tonnes produced in the 2019-2020 season to 2 717 171 tonnes during the 2020-21 season.

Traditional grains increased by 128 percent from 152 515 tonnes in 2019/2020 to 347 968 tonnes for the 2020/2021 season.

Sorghum increased to 244 063 tonnes, 135 percent more than 103 684 tonnes obtained during 2019/2020 season.

Finger millet increased to 13 223 tonnes, 35 percent more than 9 799 tonnes produced in the 2019/2020 season. The GMB buys maize and traditional grains from farmers on behalf of Treasury.

This season the parastatal is expecting an intake of 1,8 million tonnes of maize.

Treasury has set aside $60 billion for the purchase of grain.

GMB chief executive, Mr Rockie Mutenha yesterday said farmers had delivered 783 131 tonnes of maize compared to 23 607 tonnes during the same period late year.

"Volumes of traditional grains have increased from 7 302 tones last year to 80 572 tonnes this year.

"We have paid farmers $26,2 billion and we have a balance of $2,5 billion all within 72 hours.

"Farmers are encouraged to deliver their crops as payments are on course. GMB has inputs at the depots which farmers can immediately purchase cash and carry," he said.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement have indicated the need to speed up rehabilitation and expansion of GMB storage capacity to absorb the increase in production.

According to the Ministry, in light of threats of consecutive droughts there is need to increase the physical strategic grain reserve from 500 000 tonnes to one million tonnes comprising 800 000 tonnes maize and 200 000 tonnes traditional grains.