Zimbabwe: Warriors Face Perfect Storm

LIVERPOOL'S decision to block four of their stars, including Mohamed Salah, from next month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers, is likely to trigger a wave of chaos, which could drive a dagger into the heart of the Warriors' bid for a place in Qatar.

Zimbabwe host South Africa, in their opening Group G encounter, at the National Sports Stadium, on Friday next week, before an away date against Ethiopia, three days later.

However, the Warriors' entire 2022 World Cup qualifying programme could be thrown off the rails, with key players based in the United Kingdom, including Marvelous Nakamba, unlikely to feature for them, in FOUR of the SIX group matches.

Wigan Athletic captain, Tendayi Darikwa, Bournemouth's emerging star, Jordan Zemura, Admiral Muskwe of Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle's Brendan Galloway and David Moyo, of Scottish side Hamilton Academical, could all be barred from playing in the four games.

Those matches are the two games against Bafana Bafana, the home game against the Black Stars of Ghana in October and the final tie, against Ethiopia at home, in November.

The players could be released for only two matches, both set for foreign territory, the one against the Black Stars in Ghana, and the one against Ethiopia, in Bahir Dar, about 330kms away from Addis Ababa.

Given the World Cup is the biggest football tournament, there was an expectation some strict regulations, including the United Kingdom's requirement that those travelling from countries on the red-list, should undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine, would be relaxed.

There was also a glimmer of hope, after reports emerged FIFA had scrapped the temporary rule, which allowed clubs to hold on to their players who, on return, had to undergo a quarantine of more than five days.

However, after the British & Irish Lions were denied quarantine exemptions, on their return from South Africa, it has become difficult for the authorities, to change the rules, for the footballers.

And, after Liverpool flexed their muscles yesterday, it could provoke the perfect storm, which will see countries on the UK red-list, being forced to play, without most of their finest players.

South Africa's Percy Tau, who is on the payroll of English Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion, could also be affected by the regulations.

However, given he is not a regular in the team, he could be allowed him to travel home for the qualifiers.

His absence from training, for 10 days while completing the quarantine, might not have a significant impact, on the club.

Liverpool barred talisman Salah, and the Brazilian trio of goalkeeper Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino from representing their countries in the World Cup qualifiers. All of them would have been forced to miss some matches, while undergoing a mandatory 10-day quarantine, on their return from national duty.

Egypt, just like virtually all the South American and Southern African countries, are on the red-list category, when it comes to Covid-19 protocols, in the UK.

The chaos means Sadio Mane, the other high-profile Liverpool African star, will be allowed to travel to play for Senegal, against Togo and Congo Brazzaville, in the next two weeks.

Salah cannot do the same for Egypt.

If the Pharaohs want, they could summon Salah for the game against Gabon, in Franceville on September 5.

To do that, Salah will have to fly straight to Gabon, which is not on the red-list.

But, unless there are some dramatic developments, he won't be allowed to feature in the match against Angola, in Cairo, three days earlier. The Egyptian football leadership said they have approached FIFA for guidance, to help them secure their superstar, for all the World Cup matches.

"The Egyptian Football Association continues its continuous contacts, with the International Football Association, regarding facilitating the task of international players, joining their national teams to participate in the World Cup qualifiers, which requires exempting them from travel restrictions imposed on them, in the countries in which they play," the EFA said in a statement.

"The Egyptian Football Association had received a letter from Liverpool FC, apologising for the inability of its player, Mohamed Salah, to join the national team in its next camp, which includes facing Angola in Cairo and Gabon in Franceville, during the first and second rounds of the African continent's qualifiers, for the World Cup.

"The English club's letter referred to the precautionary measures applied in England, to confront the outbreak of the Corona virus in the world, which puts returnees from some countries in compulsory health isolation ,for a period of ten days upon their return."

Countries On UK's red-list

Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Congo (Democratic Republic), Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Georgia, Guyana, Haiti, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Maldives, Mayotte, Mexico, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Réunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe