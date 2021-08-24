Zimbabwe: Hba Demand Vaccination Certificates

Sports Reporter

THE Harare Basketball Association have taken a leaf from the Premier Soccer League after requesting their clubs to submit vaccination certificates for players and officials by the end of this month.

The PSL last month directed all the clubs to ensure athletes and officials are fully vaccinated.

Although some of the teams couldn't meet the PSL's deadline for the submission of the vaccination data, most clubs have now done that.

And, the HBA have also directed their clubs to submit the vaccination cards, before they can apply for the resumption of their league.

In a letter to the clubs, the HBA through secretary-general, Tinashe Nyamuzihwa, said all clubs should submit the vaccination data by August 31.

"We kindly request all clubs to avail vaccination data for their athletes and officials," read the letter.

"In recent weeks, it has become clear that most social activities have not been spared and the country's most popular sport, football, is undergoing the same data collection drive which will pave the way for resumption of the sport.

"This data will enable us to seek resumption of the games, we kindly request all clubs to return by 31 August 2021."

Previous attempts to seek resumption were not successful.

The 2019-2020 HBA league was suspended in March last year with four rounds of fixtures remaining, in both the men and women, sections.

Harare City Hornets were leading in both leagues.

That season has since been declared null and void.