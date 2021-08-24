Nigeria: FAAN Moves to Enhance Airport Facilitation

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced a move to bridge infrastructure gaps at the nation's busiest airports, the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

The agency stated that equipment to address recent challenges in airport operations and facilitation have arrived the country and are now being installed.

Daily Trust reports that this is coming against the backdrop of recent complaints from airline passengers over slow facilitation at the airports.

A passenger recently went on social media to lament that he was given a handwritten boarding pass at the MMIA.

But the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, disclosed yesterday that recent challenges would soon be a thing of the past.

In a statement, she said 15 additional security screening machines had been procured for immediate deployment to the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

She said, "The authority is using this opportunity to appeal to all stakeholders to please bear with us while the installation would last, as all hands are on deck to ensure speedy completion of the project."