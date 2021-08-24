South Africa: Into Dark Water - Skop, Skiet, Donner, Marx and Mandela - Jeremy Vearey's Eventful Journey Through Politics and Cut-Throat Policing

analysis

To understand the beginning, it is best to introduce Jeremy Vearey as he himself steps forward in the final chapter of his recently published 'Into Dark Water - A Police Memoir'.

Here we see neither the slightly built major-general (now former) of the headlines nor the man who went in search of the rare Karoo riverine rabbit. It is not the law enforcement officer who, like so many who choose this career path, kept company with too much Tennessee whiskey when the world got ugly.

For now he might be in the news for staring down a suspension for a Facebook post about his employer in which he used the expression "moer hulle". This has seen him unpack the meaning of the common exhortation at a Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council hearing.

But this is not who is on the pages.

The final chapter of this rara avis of a memoir packed with skop, skiet, donner and heartache, peppered with literary, political and philosophical musings and buoyed by delicate dead-pan humour is where Vearey introduces himself.

It is titled Coming Home to Me.

Of assassinated Anti-Gang Unit detective, Charl Kinnear, Vearey muses that unlike his long-time colleague and mentee,...