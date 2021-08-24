Tunisia: Person Dies of Coronavirus in Manouba, 22 Test Positive

23 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A person died of the coronavirus in Manouba governorate during the last 24 hours, while 22 others have tested positive.

The overall number of infections in the region therefore rises to 28,463, including 966 fatalities and 26,862 recoveries, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate Monday.

There are 58 patients admitted to the Kassab Institute and the local hospital of Tebourba, where the occupancy rate of COVID-19 beds decreased to 20%, from 90% in July and the first half of August.

This took place after the installation of a field hospital in the Kassab Institute, which was donated by Morocco.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X