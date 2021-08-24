Tunisia: Person Dies of Coronavirus in Manouba, 22 Test Positive

Tunis/Tunisia — A person died of the coronavirus in Manouba governorate during the last 24 hours, while 22 others have tested positive.

The overall number of infections in the region therefore rises to 28,463, including 966 fatalities and 26,862 recoveries, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate Monday.

There are 58 patients admitted to the Kassab Institute and the local hospital of Tebourba, where the occupancy rate of COVID-19 beds decreased to 20%, from 90% in July and the first half of August.

This took place after the installation of a field hospital in the Kassab Institute, which was donated by Morocco.