Tunisia: Foreign Minister Meets Algerian Counterpart

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi held a working session with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra on Monday in Tunis.

Lamamra is visiting Tunisia to deliver a written message from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to President of the Republic Kais Saied.

The two ministers commended the «strategic bilateral relations," stressing the common will to raise them to the highest level, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Jerandi and Lamamra also highlighted the level of coordination and consultation, particularly exchanges between the two countries' presidents.

They also discussed the main regional and international issues of common interest as well as upcoming events, such as the consultative meeting of Libya's neighbours, scheduled for August 30 and 31 in Algeria , the Arab League Council meeting at Ministerial level on September 9 in Cairo, as well as the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

Earlier in the day, the Head of State received Ramtane Lamamra who delivered a written message from Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

This is the third visit made by the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs to Tunisia, since last July 25, when President Saied dismissed the PM, froze Parliament and lift the immunity of MPs.