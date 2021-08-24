Tunisia: Foreign Minister Meets Algerian Counterpart

23 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi held a working session with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra on Monday in Tunis.

Lamamra is visiting Tunisia to deliver a written message from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to President of the Republic Kais Saied.

The two ministers commended the «strategic bilateral relations," stressing the common will to raise them to the highest level, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Jerandi and Lamamra also highlighted the level of coordination and consultation, particularly exchanges between the two countries' presidents.

They also discussed the main regional and international issues of common interest as well as upcoming events, such as the consultative meeting of Libya's neighbours, scheduled for August 30 and 31 in Algeria , the Arab League Council meeting at Ministerial level on September 9 in Cairo, as well as the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

Earlier in the day, the Head of State received Ramtane Lamamra who delivered a written message from Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

This is the third visit made by the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs to Tunisia, since last July 25, when President Saied dismissed the PM, froze Parliament and lift the immunity of MPs.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X