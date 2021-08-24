Tunisia: CTN and Tunisian Post Sign Agreement On Safe Online Payment of Tickets

23 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Post and the Tunisian Shipping Company (CTN), on Monday, signed a partnership agreement under which customers could buy and pay for tickets safely via the "MasterCard Payment Gateway Services: MPGS" remote payment platform.

The partnership agreement was signed by CEO of the Tunisian Post Sami Mekki and CTN CEO Imed Zammit as part of implementing the memorandum of understanding signed in January 2021, reads a statement from the Tunisian Post.

Through this partnership agreement, the Tunisian Post offers the CTN a remote payment platform "MasterCard Payment Gateway Services: MPGS" to enable it to accept payment for tickets using national electronic payment cards and international via the Company's online sales sites initially and through accredited travel agencies later.

The "MPGS" platform of the Tunisian Post is the only platform in the country that accepts national and international means of payment according to the new international security standards and in particular those required by air and sea companies.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X