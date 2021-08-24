Tunisia: CTN and Tunisian Post Sign Agreement On Safe Online Payment of Tickets

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Post and the Tunisian Shipping Company (CTN), on Monday, signed a partnership agreement under which customers could buy and pay for tickets safely via the "MasterCard Payment Gateway Services: MPGS" remote payment platform.

The partnership agreement was signed by CEO of the Tunisian Post Sami Mekki and CTN CEO Imed Zammit as part of implementing the memorandum of understanding signed in January 2021, reads a statement from the Tunisian Post.

Through this partnership agreement, the Tunisian Post offers the CTN a remote payment platform "MasterCard Payment Gateway Services: MPGS" to enable it to accept payment for tickets using national electronic payment cards and international via the Company's online sales sites initially and through accredited travel agencies later.

The "MPGS" platform of the Tunisian Post is the only platform in the country that accepts national and international means of payment according to the new international security standards and in particular those required by air and sea companies.