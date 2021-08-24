Egypt: Sisi On Sada El Balad Channel - Egyptian State Has Taken Serious Steps for Education Development

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Monday 23/8/2021 if the population growth continues to increase in this way, the Egyptians' living conditions will not change significantly, emphasizing the importance of raising the citizens' awareness about the comprehensive concept of the population growth issue.

In a phone call with "Salet el Tahrir" [Newsroom] TV show, broadcast on Sada El Balad channel, Sisi added that the State has taken serious steps as regards a real development in education.

The president said parents seek to see their sons and daughters joining certain faculties, disregarding the available job opportunities after graduation.

In this regard, President Sisi said the Egyptian State gives priority to the media and culture, noting that the State will support any work of art that aims to renew the Egyptian spiritual discourse.

He added that the State is ready to provide huge support for artistic works that help raise the Egyptians' awareness.

President Sisi expressed his support for screenwriter Abdel Rehim Kamal in light of his meaningful historical and religious works.

"What you have been presenting reflects a great deal of knowledge, as well as intellectual and cultural sophistication," President Sisi directed his words at Kamal.

Meanwhile, the president said the State needs years to overcome its challenges.

President Sisi called on screenwriter Abdel Rehim Kamal to introduce a work of art that is meant to "build real awareness", in which talented actors shall take part. He urged Kamal to make this project as soon as possible.

The president reiterated his support for any work of art that aims to build real awareness, including religious awareness.

He added that there are several cases that can be addressed with a view to protecting Egypt's male and female youths, and helping them gain understanding of what is going on around them.

Meanwhile, Sisi warned of attempts to target and destroy countries, giving an example of Afghanistan, which he said, is different now from how it had been 50 years ago.