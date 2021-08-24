South Africa: #FeesMustFall Activist Bonginkosi Khanyile in Court for Alleged Incitement of July KZN Violence

analysis

On Monday, KwaZulu-Natal Fees Must Fall activist and current law student Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared in court on charges relating to the civil unrest that shook the province last month. His appearance coincided with police and security officials being on high alert in the province and also Gauteng amid warnings of a possible second wave of unrest.

With more than a measure of anger in his eyes, Bonginkosi Khanyile made his way into the dock of the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday pressing a large folded blanket to his chest before discarding the item and sitting down.

"Speak nice, what's wrong with you?" Khanyile snapped when a court orderly asked him to take his hands out of his pockets when the magistrate strode in.

The well-known KwaZulu-Natal Fees Must Fall activist and current law student was making his first appearance on charges relating to the civil unrest that shook the province last month. He was arrested on Friday.

Fees must fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile appeared briefly at Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday, for charges of inciting violence. (Photo: Mandla Langa)

The eight days of disgrace that included looting of malls, warehouses, schools and arson cost the KwaZulu-Natal economy over R20-billion in...