Tanzania: TCU Close First Admission Window for Academic Year 2021/22

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) has completed the enrollment of undergraduate students in tertiary institutions after the first phase of the 2021/2022 academic year application which saw a total of 92,809 apply.

However, the commission announced the second admission window that will run from tomorrow to September 6, 2021 to fill the available 164,901 vacancies compared to the 157,770 slots in the last academic year 2020/21.

According to TCU executive Secretary, Prof Charles Kihampa, a total of 68,091 applicants equivalent to 73.2 percent of all applicants have already been admitted to colleges.

"The trend of enrollment in the first phase for a period of four years (2018/19 to 2021/22) shows a significant increase in applicants indicating an increase in Form Six graduates and those with diplomas who need to acquire higher education," said Prof Kihampa in the statement.

He said enrollment opportunities this year have increased by 7,131 positions equivalent to 4.5 percent in undergraduate programs last year and a total of 724 programs have been allowed to enroll compared to 686 programs allowed in 2020/21.

"The names of the candidates in this phase will be announced by the relevant colleges," the statement said, warning the public to avoid being misled by self-proclaimed agents or consultants of university-affiliated service.

According to TCU, over the past four years, the number of those enrolled in the first phase has also increased. For instance, a total of 74, 113 students applied for a place in the first window of the 2018/19 academic year and where 43, 005 received a nod, in 2019/20 they increased to 83, 197 with (51, 385 enrolled).

In the 2020/21 academic year they were 90, 572 and those who were admitted were 60, 621. However in this 2021/22 academic year the number of applicants has been 92, 809 while 68,019 have already been admitted.

However in the first enrollment window, at least 31, 108 students in 2018/19, 31, 812 in 2019/20, 29, 951 in 2020/21 and 24, 790 in 2021/22 academic years respectively were not admitted. These students according to TCU get the opportunity to apply for admission in the second window which for this year officially begins today until September 6, 2021.

"The Commission urges that applicants who were unable to apply for admission or were not admitted in the first phase due to various reasons should use this opportunity by submitting their admission applications to their preferred colleges," said Prof Charles Kihampa, TCU executive secretary.

In addition, approximately 35,548 applicants have been admitted to more than one college during the first window of this academic year, which may jeopardize their position and that of others who missed out.

"Applicants who have been admitted to more than one college are encouraged to confirm their admission to one of the colleges from today until September 6, 2021 by a special secret number sent via text message via their phone numbers or emails they used when applying for admission," noted Prof Kihampa.

Additional report by Catherine Mbaga