Gambia Registers Five Covid-19 Related Deaths

23 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has over the weekend registered five (5) COVID-19-related deaths registered, bringing the total number to three hundred and one (301).

The newly confirmed deceases had severe COVID-19 pneumonia and were admitted in one of the COVID 19 treatment centres. All of them, also had either, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, CVA or Cellulitis as comorbidity.

The country also registered a total of 31 new cases. The positivity test rate is 9.2%.

Of the total new cases, twenty-three were males and eight were females, with a median age of 34 years.

This is the 359th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Twenty-one (21) cases are currently on oxygen therapy.

"For reason of testing, 18 tested for travelling, 2 for suspicion of COVID19, 1 wanted to know COVID 19 status and 14 for unspecified reasons," a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

Ten (10) cases were newly discharged from treatment centres, while one hundred and seventy-four (174) got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation. No new contacts were traced and monitored.

