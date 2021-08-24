Guinea Bissau Farmers to Sign MOU With Gambia to Promote Regional Integration, Free Movement

Guinea Bissau Farmers have taken a step to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Farmers Platform of The Gambia in a bid to promote regional integration and free movement of goods and people in the sub-region.

The Bissau delegation's objective was to collaborate with farmers' organizations in the country in the area of farming, trade and other areas.

The event was held at the National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI), Brikama.

The President of the National Famers' Platform, Sherifo Bojang, described the mission as long overdue, saying there is need for farmers to expand their markets to other areas in West Africa.

"I have no doubt that the agreement will be signed to ensure smooth operation and better partnership among the two sister countries," he told reporters during the press briefing on Tuesday at NARI.

Mr. Jarsey, head of the Bissau delegation to The Gambia, said the main purpose of their visit was to sign an MOU between the two farmer organizations, saying there are many opportunities that they want to explore in the Gambia.

Amadou Demba, the national facilitator in the Gambia, encouraged the Bissau delegation to be committed to this agreement as it is essential, considering the opportunities involved in terms of exchanging their local products.

Muhamed Fayekeh, the National Coordinator for famers' platform, highlighted key areas of cooperation that the two farmer organizations plan to agree on. He said this will greatly help the two countries in the exchange of goods and services.

He further mentioned the areas of trade, agriculture, tourism, regional integration among exchange of products like honey, soap making, palm seedling and palm oil. He commended the delegation in particular for taking up the bold initiatives.

Meanwhile, the delegation visited the Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Agriculture, National Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) and National Famers' Platform office.