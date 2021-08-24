Gambia: Sukuta Health Centre Starts Administering Second Dose of Sinopharm Vaccine

Sukuta Health Centre has on Monday 23rd August 2021 commenced administering the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to people.

The Ministry of Health in a press release issued on Saturday 21st August 2021 indicated that the Sinopharm Vaccine is in town and all those who took the first dose can go for their second dose of the Vaccine.

The ministry urged persons who received their first dose of the COVID-19 Sinopharm Vaccine in July 2021 to report to Sukuta Health Center in the West Coast Region for their second dose. They are also advised to visit the health center with their Immunization Card issued by the health team during the administration of the first dose.

This reporter on Monday 23rd August 2021 visited the health center and saw many people who came to receive their second dose of the Sinopharm Vaccine.

Sulayman Badjie, the Public Health Officer, who this reporter met administering the vaccine to people, said he administered about 94 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and 46 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine since he started in morning.

"We are administering both the Sinopharm and the AstraZeneca vaccines at this centre and since the ministry of health announced the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine, people are coming in their numbers to take their second dose of the vaccine," he said.

The health official said they are doing all they can to make sure that people are not vaccinated with two different vaccines.

"We always verify the person's Immunization Card to see whether the person has taken the first dose or not, we take the person's details before administering the vaccine on hin/her," he said.

He said they have received some people who took the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine in other countries and they are given the second dose.

Fatou Camara, a native of Sukuta who took her first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and went to take the second dose, said she took her first dose of the vaccine two months ago.

"There are some people who took their first dose and may not know whether the second dose is in town. The health authorities should try to make sure that they reach those people," he said.

Madam Camara also encouraged individuals who have not yet received any vaccine to try and get vaccinated as that will be the only way the battle against the virus could be won.