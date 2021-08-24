Gambia: Mystic Limited CEO Says Mystic Farms Stand to Support Local Farmers

Penda Matty Bah, the founder and CEO of Mystic Company Limited said Mystic Farms will use sustainable livestock and agriculture to improve livelihood and ensure food sufficient in the Gambia and beyond.

Bah was speaking to the press at the launch of Mystic Company Limited with all its three subsidiaries at the company's head office in Brusubi, West Coast Region.

She said she had the dream of establishing the company during her early adult years to contribute her quota to national development aimed at supporting young people.

Mystic Limited has three subsidiaries which are Mystic Farms, Mystic Production and Sabousy Clearing, Forwarding and Handling Agency.

Bah said it has always been her dream to make a major impact on the quality of life as well as contribute her quota to the reduction of poverty. She said the farm is located at Banyaka in Kombo South, West Coast Region.

"Our highly efficient and experienced farmers will ensure the growth, maintenance, harvest and distribution of everything we grow with unmatched end-results satisfactory to our clients as well as the company," she said.

She said Mystic Farms will create employment opportunities for determined, hardworking youths, unemployed skilled farmers and anyone willing to earn an honest and sustainable living.

Sheikh Tijan Jallow, the Managing Director of Mystic Production, said he has over two decades working in Multimedia and has worked for several media institutions both in The Gambia and other West African states.

He said the company comprises a group of individuals who firmly believe that creativity can indeed be visualised.

"Every single member of our team is very well experienced and blissfully skilled coupled with our ability to deliver to the satisfaction of our clientele," he said.

Jallow said the services they offer include video, public relations, WEB, digital marketing, branding, audio production, video production, graphic designs, printing and event planning such as live streaming of events and sharing it on all social media platforms simultaneously.

Sheikh Yijan Sabousy Njie, the CEO of Sabousy Clearing, Forwarding and Handling Agency said their sole goal is to provide services that will create immediate solutions to all the problems people have in import and export trading at the ports. He said they have been in the trade for decades.

He said the company provides "Payment After Service Package" to support the clearance and delivery of their goods, with payments to be made after the services have been provided. He added that they provide transportation for the goods free of charge anywhere in The Gambia. He said they also transport goods outside The Gambia at a reasonable price.