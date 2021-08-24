Tanzania: President Samia to Attend Hichilema's Inauguration

23 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu will on August 24, travel to Zambia to attend the inauguration of Zambian President-elect, Hakainde Hichilema.

The swearing-in ceremony of Hichilema who is the seventh President of Zambia will be held at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

A statement issued on Monday, August 23, by the Director of Presidential Communications, Jaffar Haniu, stated that President Samia's entourage will include Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, Secretary of the CCM central committee, ideology and publicity Hamdu Shaka, Secretary of the CCM Organization Department Maudline Cyrus Castico.

Others are Retired Prime Minister and CCM Central Committee Member Mizengo Pinda, CCM Central Committee Member Kombo Hassan Juma, CCM Tanga Regional Chairman and CCM Central Committee Member Elder, Henry Daffa Shekifu, and Member of Parliament for Mtera constituency and Executive Committee Member Livingstone Joseph Lusinde.

In addition, the statement said that retired President Jakaya Kikwete will participate in the ceremony as the leader of the Commonwealth Election Observer team.

