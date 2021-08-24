Kenya: Don't Be Choosy, Kenyans Told of Covid-19 Vaccine Types

Nairobi — With multiple COVID-19 vaccines available in the Country, the government has urged Kenyans not to be choosy when seeking to be vaccinated.

Speaking to Capital FM News on telephone, Vaccine Taskforce Chairperson Dr. Willis Akhwale said Kenyans will be vaccinated with the vaccine that will be available at the vaccination centre that they visit with no option of choosing specific vaccine types.

"We are trying as much as we can to have one particular vaccine within a vaccination post and if you go there, you will be vaccinated with that vaccine. We may however have two different vaccines in the coming days when we receive Pfizer but they will be administered from different clinic areas and people will not be allowed to choose," he said on Monday when 880,460 d0ses of Moderna vaccines arrived from the US through the COVAX facility.

He reiterated that that there is no vaccine that is superior to the other when it comes to prevention of severe diseases and prevention of death.

"We shall not be emphasizing on the brand names but rather ensuring that every eligible Kenyan gets vaccinated against COVID-19. Kenyans should make a point to be vaccinated regardless of the brand for them to be safe," he said.

Fatalities in the country rose to 4,528 Monday after 31 deaths were registered from audits conducted in August.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 619 new cases were detected from a sample size of 4,647 Monday, with a positivity rate of 13.3 percent, raising the total caseload in the country to 229,628.

So far, 213,473 have recovered from the virus while over 2.4 million people have been vaccinated among them 781,187 who have received their second jab.

Kagwe said a total of 2,004 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide among them 170 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 8,292 were under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

99 were on ventilatory support and 71 on supplemental oxygen while 804 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen with 741 of them in general wards and 63 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

The Health Ministry said the 880,460 doses of Moderna vaccines shipped in on Monday were part of the 1.76 million doses donated by the US government through the COVAX facility.

The Moderna doses are set to boost the ongoing nationwide vaccination exercise, supporting the government's quest to get at least 10 million adult population vaccinated by December 25.

The vaccines were received by Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache who announced the increase of vaccination centres from the current 800 to 3,000 to offer one specific type of vaccine.

"We plan to allocate one vaccine type to each vaccination post. We do not want to have a cross mix of vaccines within facilities so that those designated to offer Pfizer will offer Pfizer, those designated to offer Moderna or AstraZeneca will do so. This will enable people to choose which post to be vaccinated at," Mochache said.

She said the ministry targets to vaccinate at least 150,000 people a day after receiving freezers with a 3 million dose capacity.

"Last week alone, we attained a daily vaccination rate of 40,000 people per day and on Friday we hit a record of 70 thousand vaccinations in a single day placing us on focus on course to achieving our target of administering 150,000 doses daily before the end of September," she said.

According to the Ministry of Health, another consignment of 393,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine is expected to arrive in the next few weeks and 1.8 million doses of Pfizer vaccine in September.