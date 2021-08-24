South Africa: SABC Plans to Launch Its Own OTT Platform in 2022

SABC, the South African public broadcaster, is planning to launch its own video streaming service by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The SABC OTT service will be designed like the BBC's iPlayer where viewers are able to watch all of the BBC's TV channels online.

Bongumusa Makhathini, the SABC board chairperson, commented on the project saying: "We have underinvested on technology and content. The board has approved a digital strategy that will see an over-the-top (OTT) platform of the SABC being launched. There's going to be a tender - management is dealing with it - I'm sure before the end of this current financial year there's going to be an OTT platform that will allow us to monetise and commercialise all the content that we have because currently, we are relying on other platforms".

According to Makhathini, the goal for SABC is to get more channels in order for the public broadcaster to truly become a multi-platform, multi-channel organisation that is able to survive and thrive within the digital world.

To recall, SABC is one of the largest of South Africa's state-owned enterprises which owns more than 19 radio stations as well as six television broadcasts to the general public.