Egypt: Govt - 28 More Countries to Benefit From Tourist E-Visa Service

Egypt added 28 more countries that could obtain an electronic tourist visa through the newly-launched e-visa portal.

Thus, the total number of countries that could benefit from the e-visa service rose to 74. This is part of the country's sustained efforts to promote tourism.

This was announced at a cabinet meeting on Monday 23/8/2021, under Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli.

During the meeting, the premier directed to develop a domestic air connectivity stimulus program linking the coastal cities with the Upper Egyptian governorates and the Nile Valley to provide an integrated Egyptian product that includes beaches and monuments.

He also asserted the State's keenness to promote the tourism sector in a way that increases the tourist influx to Egypt's tourist attractions.

The meeting was attended by Tourism Minister Khalid el Anani, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, Local Development Minister Mahmoud Sharawi, Health Minister Hala Zayed, Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar Enabah, as well as Director of the Military Museums Department Major General Abdel Khaleq Abdel Hamid, Assistant Interior Minister for the Tourism and Antiquities Sector Ayman Shaker, President of the General Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce Ahmed el-Wasif, and other officials.