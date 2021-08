Egypt extended its most sincere condolences to the Sudanese government and people over the victims of floods, which claimed the lives of a number of citizens and damaged houses in some Sudanese states.

In a statement on Monday23/8/2021, the Foreign Ministry expressed its deepest sympathies to the families of the victims, stressing Egypt's full solidarity with Sudan in such hard circumstances.

It voiced trust in the ability of Sudan and its people to overcome this crisis.