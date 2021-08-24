Egypt Reports 189 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Monday night 23/8/2021 that 189 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 286,541.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said five patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,676.

As many as 211 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 236,075 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA