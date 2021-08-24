South Africa: Nelson Mandela Foundation Hosts Annual Lecture and Feminist Collective Reclaims Women's Month

23 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

This week, the Nelson Mandela Foundation hosts its annual lecture, the SADC People's Summit discusses how the extractive sector should be equitably taxed, breastfeeding advocates talk about the benefits of breastfeeding, and the #CodeRed feminist collective mobilises women to reclaim Women's Month.

From Monday, 23 August to Friday 27 August the Southern African Development Community (SADC) People's Summit will host a conference themed Just and Equitable Taxation of the Extractive Sector - Making mining work for the people of southern Africa. It seeks to highlight how the SADC community has failed to collectively hold the extractive sector accountable for rampant resource leakages and illicit financial flows that leave the region poorer, unstable and more prone to debt, conflict and extreme patterns of inequality. Find the detailed programme here.

On Monday, 23 August at 2pm, the South African Civil Society for Women's, Adolescents' and Children's Health, the World Health Health Organisation and the South African Breastmilk Reserve will be hosting the Breastfeeding Dialogue Programme, facilitated by Dr Tshepo Motsepe, to discuss and unpack the threats to and opportunities for building a resilient breastfeeding culture in South Africa. You can join the discussion here

On Tuesday, 24 August from 5pm to 6.30pm,...

