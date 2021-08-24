Tunisia: President Kais Saied Issues Presidential Decree Extending Exceptional Measures Until Further Notice

24 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied issued a Presidential Decree under which he extended the exceptional measures taken pursuant to Presidential Decree No. 80 of 2021 on freezing the powers of the House of People's Representatives (ARP) and lifting immunity on all its members, until further notice, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement Monday night.

The Head of State will address the Nation in the coming days, it added.

The President of the Republic had announced at an emergency meeting with military and security officials at Carthage Palace last July 25, a number of exceptional measures, within the framework of the provisions of Article 80 of the Constitution.

These measures provide for the dismissal of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, freezing the work and powers of the House of People's Representatives for 30 days and lifting parliamentary immunity on all MPs.

