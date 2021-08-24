Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sfax Reports 5 Deaths, 198 More Infections and 416 Recoveries

23 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sfax has recorded 5 more deaths of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,578 in the region since the spread of the virus.

198 more infections have also been detected following the publication of 783 test results, taking the count to 52,021, since the outbreak of the pandemic, said the Local Health Directorate in Sfax.

218 patients are currently staying in the COVID Department of Hedi Chaker University Hospital, 29 are in ICUs and 51 in local clinics.

According to the same source, the number of recoveries in Sfax rose to 49,402 after the recovery of 416 people, adding that 541,356 doses have been administered since the launch of the vaccination campaign last mid-March.

