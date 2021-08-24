Tunisia: Third Intensive Covid-19 Vaccination Day August 29

23 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The third intensive COVID-19 vaccination day will take place on Sunday, August 29, 2021, nationwide, the Health Ministry said Monday.

This intensive jab drive targets people aged 40 years and over (born before August 29, 1981) and registered on evax until August 26 and young people in the age group 15-17 years (born between August 30, 2004 and August 29, 2006) under the condition of parental consent.

The Ministry of Health said the measures related to registration and parental consent will be determined later.

More than 1 million vaccines were administered in two intensive vaccination days held on August 8 and 15, 2021.

