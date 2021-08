Tunis/Tunisia — Navy units, on Monday, thwarted 11 irregular migration attempts, involving 129 Tunisians and 30 people from African countries.

The undocumented migrants set off from the port of Taguermess (Medenine), Chebba (Mahdia), Sfax, and Kelibia (Nabeul), said the Ministry of National Defence.

The migrants, aged between 14 and 46, were taken to the ports of Menzel Jemil, Djerba, Sfax and Zarzis and handed over to the National Guard.