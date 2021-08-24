Tunisia: Coronavirus - Sidi Bouzid Logs 3 Deaths and 34 New Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Sidi Bouzid governorate logged three more deaths of the coronavirus and 34 more infections during the last 24 hours.

This takes the case tally in the region to 25,016, including 23,375 recoveries and 762 fatalities, Local Deputy Director of Primary Health Béchir Saidi told TAP on Monday.

The new cases are distributed as follows: 1 case in Menzel Bouzaine, 6 cases in Mezzouna, 19 in Regueb, 4 in East Sidi Bouzid and 4 cases in West Sidi Bouzid.

Moreover, 17 patients were hospitalised on Monday, taking the number of patients currently admitted to hospitals to 135.

Among these patients, 87 are placed in the regional hospital of Sidi Bouzid and the rest were admitted to the local hospitals of Bir Lahfay, Regueb, Sidi Ali Ben Aoun, Ouled Haffouz, Meknassi, Menzel Bouzaiane and Jelma.