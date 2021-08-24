Tanzania: Heed President Samia's Qatar World Cup Call

LAST Sunday President Samia Suluhu Hasan urged the private sector to step up and grab the immense opportunities that will come along with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year.

The president's plea to seize the business opportunities comes just a few months after meeting stakeholders in the private sector and pledging to continue improving the investment climate.

Apart from meeting private sector stakeholders and improving the business climate, this time around President Samia has shown them opportunities to grab that will benefit them and steer the country's economic growth.

She underscored the need for the private sector to explore ways to seize the lucrative opportunity for businesses to make money since Tanzania enjoys a good rapport with Qatar.

Ever since she assumed the presidency, evidence points to an increased flow of investments into the country which is a sign of the government's concerted efforts to improve the business environment.

For example, the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) statistics show the number of new projects registered between April to June this year was 84, which is equivalent to a 68 per cent increase compared to the 50 recorded in a similar period last year.

President Samia, who was speaking at an event to receive the CECAFA Challenge Cup 2021 trophy at the State House in Dar es Salaam, on Sunday, cited cashew nuts as one of the products which the private sector can capitalise and benefit.

Most of Tanzania's exported cashew nuts are raw and thus they should be processed and packaged to meet the global standards, penetrate wide markets and fetch more foreign exchange.

The other domestic products to be given priority by the private sector actors apart from cashew nuts are meat and fish that have huge high demand in the Middle East Countries.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar and other big sports events are such important platforms that attract more people across the world bringing with them immense business opportunities for the private sector to grab.

Therefore there is no time to waste for the private sector players to make efficient use of the new opportunities in the sports industry to grow businesses, expand markets and generate more revenue.