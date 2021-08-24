Tanzania: NMB Emerges Top Equity Market Mover

ACTIVITIES significantly rose on the market through equity turnover which grew by more than five times on weekly basis, thanks to prearranged blocks on the NMB counter.

Equities turnover recorded during the week that ended on the 20th of August 2021 amounted to TZS 6.01bln ($2.6mln), up from TZS 1.18bln ($0.51mln) for the previous week.

The volume of shares traded during the week slightly rose by 13.2% to a total of 4.96mln shares traded in 139 deals, 25 deals less than the previous week.

NMB took back the top mover spot from CRDB following two block transactions that went through the counter.

NMB accounted for 73.1% of the total equity turnover for the week, followed by TCC and DSE which both accounted for 9.99% and 9.14% respectively.

NMB saw two-block transactions on Thursday and Friday, moving a total of 2.58mln shares for 1,700/-.

TCC and DSE also saw pre arranged block transactions. All the activities on NMB and TCC counters went through prearranged block transactions, while 98% of the activities on the DSE counter was through the prearranged blocks window.

Collectively, prearranged blocks accounted for 92% of the total market activities during the week under review.

Foreign participation dwindled during the week as the majority of participants in the prearranged blocks were local institutional investors. Foreign participation was limited to 24.13% on the investment side and 10.06% on the divestment side, while the balance was accounted for by local investors.

Despite dwindling participation, foreign investors were net buyers during the week, with a net inflow of $0.37mln. While market activities shot up significantly, the major market indices indicated mixed movements.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) slightly dropped by 0.5 points following a deceleration of the price of DCB by 8.33%. On the other hand, Tanga Cement (TCCL) rose by 2.08%to close the week for 490/- per share.

Despite a larger weight of TCCL, the intensity of the drop on the DCB counter was large enough to offset the rise on the TCCL counter.

TCCL has been gaining traction since it reported a significant drop in the company's losses for the year 2020, and the lowest loss in four years, despite a 3.8% decline in top-line revenues due to technical challenges and COVID headwinds. The company's performance was a result of increased operational efficiency, from core manufacturing and company operations to distribution channels.

TCCL shows prospects of eliminating losses shortly depending on the direction of the construction sector, especially with the direction of the new government in power.

Debt service of the dollar loan is still the largest single expense for the company, but if revenues grow, the company may be profitable with the debt service still intact.

The All Share Index, on the other hand, gained 4.43 points following a climb on cross-listed counters as the Nairobi market rallies.

The giant on the cross-listed segment, East African Breweries (EABL) went up by 1.07%, complemented by Jubilee Holdings (JHL) which grew by 7.09%.

Another giant, KCB Bank, dropped by 0.99%, while all other cross-listed counters remained stationary. At the end of the week, the TSI stood at 3,639.88 points while the DSEI stood at 2,001.98 points.

Market capitalizations moved in correspondence to the indices.

The domestic market capitalization slightly dropped by 0.014% to close the week at TZS 9,587.23bln ($4.15bln). The total market cap went in a different path similar to the DSEI. The total market cap grew by 0.22% to a total of TZS 16,650.14bln ($7.21bln).

Market, Bills and Bond

The number of active sessions on the Interbank Cash Market (IBCM) doubled during the week under review compared to the previous week. Despite the increased number of trading sessions, the total turnover traded among banks dropped by 35% to a total of TZS 5.2bln ($2.25mln).

The interbank rate has dropped by 25bps weekly, to end the week at 3.75%, which has been trading throughout the week under review. The Bank of Tanzania maintained a deceleration of Treasury yields in the auction held for the 10 years Treasury bond held on the 18th of October 2021.

The Bank of Tanzania offered a total of TZS 127bln ($54.96mln), somewhat 18.7% higher than the offer in the previous similar auction.

The offer was undersubscribed by 20.7% as the tender size from the public amounted to TZS 100.76bln ($43.6mln), from 69 bids, with the highest bid price rising to 106.00/-.

The Bank of Tanzania accepted 65 bids worth TZS 100.64bln ($43.55mln), with the lowest successful bid price being 98.0022/-. The successful amount was 20.7% less than the total offer from the central bank.

The weighted average coupon yield dropped by 1.5bps to close the auction at 10.0932% following a rise in the weighted average successful price from 99.7165/- during the previous similar auction to 99.8690/-.

Currency Market

The value of transactions on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) saw a significant deviation from a two months average of $5.44mln.

The value of transactions during the week under review grew by 68.4% to a total of $9.48mln, compared to $5.63mln recorded during the previous week.

The outlier session was on Tuesday, 17th of August, 2021, which accounted for 68% of the total weekly turnover. The shilling was resilient during the week, slightly halting the depreciation to a slower pace.

The shilling only lost two pips during the week, to close the week at a weighted average exchange rate of TZS 2,310.83/USD.